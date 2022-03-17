(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examining the push for more school-based health centers in Michigan, an issue underscored by the pandemic, and how it highlighted the need for families to have easy access to health care.

Joining us to talk about it is Interim Director of the School Health Alliance of Michigan Deb Brinson.

"With the school-based health centers, there are more than 300 of them across the state of Michigan," Brinson says. "The health care system going into the school and working with the students and families [bringing] primary care services, but also mental health services. It's important that our kids and families have access to primary care services and mental health services, that they're working collaboratively together. We have a long waiting list for more centers across the state."