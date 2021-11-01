Examining the races in tomorrow's general election

(WXYZ) — In the morning, voters in communities across Michigan will head to the polls for an off-year election, with plenty of races to watch.

We're talking with Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio about it in tonight's 7 UpFront segment.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"These local elections really are some of the most important that folks will ever confront when they go to the ballot box. These are commonly thought of as those that really impact citizens' daily lives," Dulio says. "So, folks need to be aware that there might be a race in their municipality that's going to be really important for them, whether it's mayor, city council, school board. You can still check out the Secretary of State's website to see if there's a race in your area. In terms of surprises? Let's focus on the City of Detroit. Probably not. Mayor Duggan is expected to win going away tomorrow. I think the same could be said for a number of the City Council seats, some of those are even unopposed. So not a whole lot of shakeup maybe to the Detroit city government. It's always good, though, to look at voter turnout and see where we are with that. We're expecting relatively low turnout, again it's an odd year election, those are always routinely low, so somewhere around the 20% mark. Big race in Pontiac for a mayor there, as well as city council and in plenty of places across metro Detroit."