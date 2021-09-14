Examining the return of the Mackinac Policy Conference

(WXYZ) — We are just one week away from the return of the Mackinac Policy Conference, which is returning for the first time since the pandemic began.

We're being joined in the 7 UpFront segment by the President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber Sandy Baruah.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"I like to say that everything is going to be the same, except for the things that are different," Baruah says. "We're still going to have over 1,000 of Michigan's top leaders, from the political, civic, and corporate world up there representing just about every corner of the state. What will be different is we are going to have a smaller event by design. We're going to have about 1,100 or 1,200 people there, as opposed to 1,700 which we normally have. But, perhaps, one of the biggest differences is that we are going to require vaccinations. We know that COVID is a real threat. We know that COVID is not going away anytime soon, but we need to get on with our lives, but we need to do so smartly. And so we are requiring vaccinations for every attendee, every speaker, and every staff person that is up there."