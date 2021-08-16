Examining the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise will be back on the avenue again this weekend, after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining us to talk about it is Woodward Dream Cruise President Michael Lary in the 7 UpFront segment.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"First thing, let's hope it's going to be a beautiful day with some sunshine and warm weather and lots of classic cars crusin' Woodward," Lary says. "The one thing that we encourage anyone and everyone that's participating in the event, as well as a spectator, is to carry your facial covering - your mask - with you at all times so when you are in a heavier, dense, area where you're feeling uncomfortable with maybe too many people, by all means, put your face covering over your mouth or your nose and be conscious about social distancing, by all means. Even though this is a 100% outside event, you should always be cautious about what your responsibility is as a citizen."