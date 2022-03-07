Examining the soaring price of gasoline

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the soaring prices of gas and the pain at the pump most drivers are feeling.

Joining us to talk about it is Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gasbuddy.com.

"Maybe some light at the end of the tunnel," De Haan says. "I think the biggest of the increases is now behind us temporarily, now things could change. There aren't going to be as big of increases this week as we saw last week. Having said that, now prices could continue to drift higher at some of those stations that you saw that were lower-priced, their cost continues to be higher, so look for some continued increase, but overall this is just a start of what's to come for most of the summer."