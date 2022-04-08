Examining Wayne County's Belle of the Ball prom preparation event

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking forward to prom season, which is just around the corner.

This weekend the annual Belle of the Ball event returns to metro Detroit to help high schoolers get ready for their big night.

Joining us to talk about it is Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell.

"We began this in 2007. At that time, the country was going through a bit of a recession and I knew I had to help my parents afford these proms because they can be so expensive, with the cars, the makeup, the hair, the dresses," Bell says. "Se we started in 2007 to help alleviate some of the pain that a lot of our families are going through, and here we are. It's 2022 and we are still going strong."