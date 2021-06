(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking an in-depth look at the path to desperately needed road and bridge repairs around metro Detroit.

The recent assessment from the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association reveals that Michigan is still in dire need of funding.

We're being joined by Vice President of Government Affairs for the association Lance Binoniemi to talk about it.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.