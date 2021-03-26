Ford Field mass vaccination clinic has given about 17K vaccines since opening

(WXYZ) — The mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field officially opened on Wednesday, vaccinating thousands of people a day from metro Detroit.

Dr. Steven Rockoff, the emergency medicine chief for Henry Ford Health System and the medical director of the vaccination site, joined us for 7 UpFront on Friday.

Rockoff said the facility is not doing walk-ups right now, despite the "anomaly" that was more no-shows than expected on Thursday which allowed walk-ins.

According to Rockoff, they expect to fine-tune the vaccination process as the weeks go on, and they are using the Pfizer vaccine currently.

"It's actually going very well. As of 5 p.m. tonight, over the past three days, we have given more than 15,000 Michiganders their vaccine," Rockoff said.