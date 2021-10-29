Watch
NewsUpfront

Actions

Former UM and MSU football players examine whats to expect ahead of Saturday's rivalry game

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:20:44-04

(WXYZ) — On Friday's 7 UpFront, we’re talking to former University of Michigan offensive lineman John Jansen and former Michigan State University offensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson ahead of Saturday's rivalry game.

The two former players give an extra perspective on what's to come on Saturday.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

"The Spartans have been rolling, you know. We've had a couple close games but you know, we have close games that kind of our thing. I think we've been running the ball well. Our defense has done a good job at staying strong when they needed to. I think we keep the turn overs down we have a good chance tomorrow," Watts-Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!