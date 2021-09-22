Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting work being done in southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — We are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing the stories of incredible people working to better their communities.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're highlighting the work of AGI Construction, which is converting a house in southwest Detroit.

Joining us to talk about it is company founder Tanya Saldivar-Ali.

"The 18th Street Design Build Green Hub is a neighborhood development project that really is a model that can be used for other people when we talk about equitable development," Saldivar-Ali says. "We socially designed the project over three years with the community residents and local stakeholders that really shaped the outcome of an incubator space to build capacity for other minority contractors like ourselves and engage local residents in the development process that's happening around them."