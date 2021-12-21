How Detroit Regional Partnership would use $100M to transform region

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Partnership is competing for $100 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan to help transform parts of the Detroit region.

Maureen Krauss, CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, joined 7 UpFront Monday to discuss what the application process has been like and how the funds would be used if the funding disbursement is awarded to the region.

"So we put together a strategy that looked at what our strengths and assets were and how we could really use them to transform our economy and accelerate opportunities for wins for businesses and jobs," Krauss said. "So we went from 529 applications down to 60, that's where we're at right now. And in September, they will announce round two, which is up to $100 million.