How schools are handling COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages

(WXYZ) — As Michigan sees its fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, many school districts have been impacted. Some schools have been shifting to virtual learning or closed during the week of Thanksgiving to offset the challenges of illness and staffing shortages.

Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross, Ph.D, talked about those challenges on Tuesday during 7 UpFront.

"We continue to remind our staff to be ready to pivot at any time. We know that this is a novel virus, we're learning more and more each day about it. And so, we always have to be prepared to turn to virtual learning if necessary," Zachery-Ross said.

