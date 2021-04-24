How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of teens

(WXYZ) — Noted local child psychologist Nikki O'Donnell is featured on Friday's 7 Upfront segment to discuss how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of teenagers.

She said the biggest impact she's seeing on teens is developmental. Individualizing themselves from parents and families is a big part of development, and they are not able to do that during quarantine or virtual school.

O'Donnell shared signs parents can watch for.

She said withdrawing from things that would typically get them excited is a big sign. She said she always worries about kids who don't show outward symptoms.

It's important for parents to check in on them, she said. She encouraged parents to have a really open conversation with their kids in order to see how they're doing.