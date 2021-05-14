How the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries are helping those less fortunate

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront we're looking at the efforts to help those in need in our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're being joined by the President and CEO of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Dr. Chad Audi to talk about it.

"We have been seeing a different kind of population that we would have to serve," Audi says. "It is in an increase. The services we would have to provide have been a little bit different than before because we have to make sure there is social distancing. So, in order for us to continue to serve the same number of people that we were serving, we actually had to open new sites. A lot of the people we have been serving at this time, it is not the regular people that we have seen in the past. For example, we are seeing people who used to take further care of their parents or their grandparents and they decided to leave them so they could make sure they're safe. We had a lot of people coming in for domestic violence, actually domestic violence victims. So it's not just the typical homeless or drug addict that we used to see in the past."