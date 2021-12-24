Watch
How to stay safe as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the holidays

Dr. Justin Skrzynski with Beaumont Health joined 7 UpFront on Thursday to talk about the current COVID-19 surge and how to stay save during the holidays.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Dec 23, 2021
(WXYZ) — Holiday travel is in full effect despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Justin Skrzynski with Beaumont Health joined 7 UpFront on Thursday to talk about the current COVID-19 wave and how to stay safe during the holidays.

“This is a very, very deadly wave of cases that we saw. Fortunately right now, we’re actually at a bit of a plateau, which is good," Skrzynski said. "But the problem is that now we have omicron, we know that it’s much, much more contagious. So that’s just kind of looming on the horizon. We’re not sure how bad that one is going to get.”

