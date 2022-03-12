Looking ahead to the St. Patrick's Day Parade returning to Detroit

(WXYZ) — After a long absence due to COVID-19, the 64th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to Detroit on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Joining us Friday on 7 UpFront is Bob Roberts to discuss what people can anticipate when they go celebrate. Roberts is the co-owner of McShane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar and president of the Corktown Business Association.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

"Well, what they can expect is all the great things that attract them to the parade for the last 64 years. Masks are no mandatory. They're optional if you'd like to wear them. But other than that, everything else is business as usual," Roberts said. "We have the family fun zone at the beginning of the parade. Before the parade starts, we have several different runs that take place including a 5k marathon. So, there's really something for everybody."