Looking at what the return of the QLine will mean to Detroit

(WXYZ) — We're a little over a month away from the return of the QLine, the streetcar service has been closed since March of 2020.

We're talking about it and the return of public transit in the city of Detroit in the 7 UpFront segment with new M-1 Rail President Lisa Nuszkowski.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We're very excited to get back out there and provide service to passengers, " Nuszkowski says. "It'll be about a year and a half since we've been shut down and as the corridor is coming back and businesses and restaurants are starting to reopen and people are starting to come back to work, we want to be a part of that comeback as well, and so we're really looking forward to connecting people to the places they want to go along the Woodward corridor."