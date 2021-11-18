Looking forward to Light Up The Season and holiday fun Downtown

(WXYZ) — As we prepare to Light Up The Season tomorrow night, we're taking a closer look at the tree lighting and all the other holiday fun going on in Downtown Detroit.

Joining us to talk all about it is the CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership Eric Larson.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"Last year was a bit of a hybrid like everything else, but this year the community event that brings all of us together is back and, quite frankly, I think it's going to be better than it's ever been," Larson says. "We've changed a little bit of the venue. We've got a backdrop that, quite frankly, not even Rockefeller Center can rival and we're going to have more people Downtown just celebrating the opportunity to come back together."