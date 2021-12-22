Watch
MDHHS director expands on preparing for wave of omicron cases

Posted at 7:48 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:50:07-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spoke about the expected wave of omicron cases in the state.

During 7 UpFront on Tuesday, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel expanded on that, the additional federal help being sent to Michigan and President Joe Biden’s at-home COVID-19 testing plan.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

“We already have three federal teams in the state right now — one is at Beaumont Dearborn and we have one in Saginaw and one in Grand Rapids. And this one will also be going to the west side in the Muskegon area,” Hertel said.

