MDHHS director provides guidance ahead of Thanksgiving

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel joined 7 UpFront Monday night.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Nov 22, 2021
(WXYZ) — Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified Michigan as the biggest hotspot for COVID-19 in the country.

“Our weather has started to get cold, so people are gathering more indoors. And I think many people just need to be reminded that COVID still is out there, we are still dealing with it and to stick to those basic public health mitigation practices,” Hertel said.

