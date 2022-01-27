MIGOP responds to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday evening.

MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela joins 7 UpFront to give a response from the Republican Party regarding the Democratic governor's speech.

"We heard a lot of word salad from from this governor, a lot of rhetoric. The reality is that the state of our state is fragile. We're seeing Michiganders yet to return to work. Michigan is the 10th largest in terms of unemployment in then nation, worst in unemployment in the Midwest. She talked a lot about beliefs and believing in Michigan, and if you believe in Michigan, you believe that we can do better as a state. And that is why we must retire her this November and elect a new Republican governor to bring back opportunity for everyone, not just the well connected by Gretchen Whitmer," Portela said.

