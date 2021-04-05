New gift to help revitalize section of Detroit Riverwalk

(WXYZ) — As temperatures warm up, more people are enjoying the beauty of the Detroit Riverwalk.

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment, we're talking about a generous gift that will help revitalize one section and turn it into a park. We're being joined by the President and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Mark Wallace to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We are so excited about this. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has recently announced that there will be a $500,000 gift for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy from Ralph Wilson's daughters, Edith Wilson, who is known as Dee Dee, and Stevie's sister Linda. We're really excited about this and what it can do for the Detroit riverfront," Wilson says. "Both Dee Dee and Linda were really excited about gardening, they liked to spend time on their own personal gardens, liked to spend time outdoors."