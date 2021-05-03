North American International Auto Show still planning charity push despite COVID-19

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the North American International Auto show, which is still speeding ahead with revamped plans to help local charities, despite having the brakes pumped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're being joined by Auto Show chairman Doug North to talk about it.

"The Detroit Auto Dealers Association has long been a supporter of many of the local charities and we actually have our own foundation, which we started many years ago, and those grants that were distributed were from our foundation and we were really thrilled and excited to be able to do it," North says. "That's not to be confused with what we have coming in August for the Motor City Car Crawl, but, periodically, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association will make a significant donation and we certainly felt, given the time since our last auto show and/or charity preview, we were really happy to do it and to support some of those great local organizations."