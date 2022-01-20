Omicron impact: Where does Michigan stand in the pandemic?

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System said Wednesday that it's starting to see a decline in some of its COVID-19 numbers but added that it's still too soon to celebrate.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, joins us Wednesday for 7 UpFront to discuss the impact the COVID-19 surge is having on health systems statewide and their greatest challenges.

"Well fortunately, what you've heard from Henry Ford Health System is emblematic of what we're hearing from our number of hospitals throughout the state of Michigan and that is a trend in the right direction after seeing our COVID hospitalization numbers increase day after day after day," Peters said. "We're finally trending positively, but are a long ways from being out of the woods at this point in time."

