Pontiac organization helps those in need during challenging times

Posted at 9:12 PM, Nov 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — Communities have been facing several challenges including the threat of eviction and food insecurity.

Lighthouse, an organization in the Pontiac area, is on a mission to lift the community and help eliminate poverty. Ryan Hertz, president and CEO of Lighthouse, joined us for the 7 UpFront segment.

“During the pandemic, we saw a large influx in need for emergency shelter. We quadrupled our emergency shelter program capacity at Lighthouse utilizing a hoteling model,” Hertz said. “And during that time, we converted one of our apartment buildings one unit at a time from a transitional to an emergency shelter program for families during this period.”

More information on Lighthouse can be found on its website.

