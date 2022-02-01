Preparing to hit the roads during the incoming winter storm

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're all bracing for what could be a rough commute over the next couple of days.

Joining us to talk about what we should know as we hit the roads is Senior Manager of Communications at the Road Commission for Oakland County Craig Bryson.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"At the moment the plan is to bring [the crews] all in at full force when the snow actually starts tomorrow morning," Bryson says. "We'll probably be out all at full force, our drivers can work for 16 hours before they have to take a break. We expect to have a full 16-hour shift during the day tomorrow that will get us through the evening rush hour, probably reduce crews a little bit during the evening hours, and then bring back full force sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. and then hit it hard all the early morning hours of Thursday to prepare for morning rush hour Thursday, which is probably going to be the worst part of the event."