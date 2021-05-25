Rep. Peter Meijer talks COVID recovery, political climate in 7 UpFront

(WXYZ) — The state continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's still a lot that needs to be done to fully recover.

We're covering that and more with Congressman Peter Meijer, who represents a large part of the west side of the state in Washington DC. He's our guest in tonight's 7 UpFront segment.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"I think you always have to remove the log in your own eye before dealing with the splinter in another," Meijer says. "The sad reality is that we have the politics that is focused on attention, that prizes style over substance. There are real and serious and pressing issues we need to be talking about, from the withdrawal of our troops in Afghanistan, making sure that's done responsibly, from reforming war powers, dealing with cybersecurity incidents, confronting a rising China so that we adequately equipped to make the next century an American again, not the Chinese century, and we're getting distracted, we're going down rabbit holes because we far more focused on what generates attention, what generates clicks, likes than on what's going to be enduring and positive in the long term."