(WXYZ) — September 11, 2001 is a day we will never forget. The tragedy that unfolded that day affected so many lives, including the first responders who responded with courage, sacrifice, and unity.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard led. team of men and women from Michigan to New York City to help after the attacks. He joins us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it.

You can see the full interview on 7 Action News at 7 pm.