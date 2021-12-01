Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses the latest developments in Oxford

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're examining the latest developments in the Oxford High School shootings.

Joining us to talk about it is Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

Bouchard said he agrees with the charges that have been issued, adding that the suspect needs to be held accountable.

He also addressed the many rumors circulating on social media, saying it’s been generating “a great deal of false information.”

Bouchard also said the sheriff’s office did not receive any information prior to the incident about a threat. He also said they did not receive any evidence about the suspect before the shooting.

He clarified that two recent events that authorities responded to had nothing to do with Tuesday’s shooting.

During the investigation, Bouchard said they learned the school had contact with the suspect about concerning behavior the day before the shooting and the day of. His parents were brought in the morning of the shooting to talk to school personnel. Additional details about those meetings have not yet been released.

