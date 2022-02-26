Speaking with Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan

(WXYZ) — Many families in metro Detroit have close relatives in Ukraine and are concerned as conflict with Russia continues.

Joining us on 7 UpFront Friday is Mykola Murskyj, chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. Murskyj was set to move to Ukraine to teach political science, but a Level 4 warning was issued by the government a day before he was set to leave.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

"I think that we're in a particularly frightening time for a number of reasons," Murskyj said. "First because I, personally, am scared for my friends and family. I have students that I'm teaching online that are in neighborhoods of Kyiv that are currently right now being fought over. Second, we're scared for Ukrainian statehood — Ukrainians spent hundreds of years fighting for their independence, and our history books and our folk songs are filled with legends of Ukraine's freedom fighters."