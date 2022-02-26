Watch
NewsUpfront

Actions

Speaking with Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan

Joining us on 7 UpFront Friday is Mykola Murskyj, chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 19:33:17-05

(WXYZ) — Many families in metro Detroit have close relatives in Ukraine and are concerned as conflict with Russia continues.

Joining us on 7 UpFront Friday is Mykola Murskyj, chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. Murskyj was set to move to Ukraine to teach political science, but a Level 4 warning was issued by the government a day before he was set to leave.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

"I think that we're in a particularly frightening time for a number of reasons," Murskyj said. "First because I, personally, am scared for my friends and family. I have students that I'm teaching online that are in neighborhoods of Kyiv that are currently right now being fought over. Second, we're scared for Ukrainian statehood — Ukrainians spent hundreds of years fighting for their independence, and our history books and our folk songs are filled with legends of Ukraine's freedom fighters."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!