Superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools discusses challenges for upcoming school year

(WXYZ) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, K-12 schools are faced with another difficult year.

Dr. Jaleelah Ahmed, superintendent of Hamtramck Public Schools and a member of the K-12 Alliance, said schools have tough decisions to make without direct orders from the state or county health departments.

“Communities are divisive. When it comes to the face coverings, when it comes to the masks, it’s a very polarized and politicized situation and we now are basically facing parents, community members that have strong feelings,” said Dr. Ahmed. “When it comes to people’s lives and there’s risk involved, I think there needs to be a more critical and a more serious approach to the guidance that we’re receiving.”

Dr. Ahmed joined us on 7 UpFront Friday to talk about preparations for the upcoming school year. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

