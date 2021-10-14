Watch
Taking the temperature of the economy with U-M leading economist

Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — Inflation is on the rise and home mortgage rates are ticking up slightly. Many jobs remained unfilled, but in the market, the S&P 500 just had its best day since March.

Joining us on 7 UpFront Thursday night was Dr. Daniil Manaenkov, leading economist at University of Michigan to discuss where we are and where we’re headed.

“The economy is growing but I think there’s going to be some modest slow down … and on the inflation, I’m afraid I don’t have good news, I think inflation is going to stay elevated at least for the next several months or maybe even quarters.”

