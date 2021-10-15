University of Michigan Broadcaster Jim Brandstatter opens up on his decision to retire

A return visit from the very first guest on the Upfront Segment—long-time University of Michigan broadcaster and former player Jim Brandstatter.

Brandstatter opens up on why he decided that this season will be his last season calling games for the Wolverines.

"Well both Dan Dierdorf and I, who started doing the games eight years ago when Dan retired from CBS—Dan was only gonna work three years and we both talked and said you know, let's go out together," Brandstatter said. "Well, we are in our eighth year together and last January we both looked at each other and said, 'Wanna go one more year. We're in the last year of our deal.' He looked at me and said I'll get back to you in a month, think about it. And about a week later he called me and said, 'What are we kidding each other, let's go out now. Let's go out this year. And we both decided about February, March that we were going to retire, and really it's time. Let the younger guys go at it."