What Give a Child a Book means to us

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're diving deeper into our commitment to the Give a Child a Book campaign.

Joining us to talk about it is Strategic Partnerships Manager for Scholastic Book Fairs Lynne Lavota.

"First of all the campaign is amazing. In partnerships with the Scripps Howard Foundation and all the employees at channel 7 and 20 that have really stepped up to make sure that kids in the metro Detroit area and the surrounding areas have fresh new book access at home," Lavota says. "It has grown substantially over the years, from helping 1,400 early learning kids to 7 schools last year, over 3,500 children picking out books they can't wait to read and own for themselves and, on the back end, supporting schools to get those necessary, needed resources that the schools need as well. So, you not only see kids choosing books that they're so excited to own, like Dog Man and all sorts of different books, but also the fact that they get to own these books forever, and they get to share them with their siblings and their friends and create book clubs and just really, really understand the value of reading at home, which is phenomenal."