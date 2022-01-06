Watch
Where the United States stands one year after Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Michael Traugott, research professor emeritus at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan, joined 7 UpFront Wednesday to discuss the insurrection.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jan 05, 2022
(WYXZ) — Thursday will mark one year since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Michael Traugott, research professor emeritus at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan, joined 7 UpFront Wednesday to discuss the insurrection and how it has impacted the country.

"The armed insurrection was unlike any kind of event that we've seen maybe since the War of 1812. And it demonstrated in a very painful way how fragile our democracy is. It's not really based on a set of laws, but more a set of common assumptions about representative government, about the simple transfer of power from one administration to the next, and we had, essentially, an organized attempt at a coup," Traugott said.

