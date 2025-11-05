'Uplift the city': Detroiters react to Mary Sheffield's historic win to become city's next mayor

History has been made in the Motor City, with Detroiters chosing City Council President Mary Sheffield as their next mayor, making her the first woman to serve in the position.

We wanted to see what the average Detroit voter thought about the city's first female mayor and the landslide win. We also ran into people who did not cast a ballot at all.

"Detroit you showed up, you showed out. You stood strong and raised your voices to a future we could all believe in," Sheffield said after her victory last night.

Sheffield supporters filled a watch party at the MGM Grand Casino, a couple of hours after she addressed them. We hit the city streets to hear what Detroiters think of the outcome.

WXYZ

"She hit every point I needed her to hit and I’m glad that she won," said Detroiter Kieya Lileton.

WXYZ

"I hope that she would do good for the city. Uplift the city. Just do all the things that she said she would do," said Detroiter Michael Lloyd.

WXYZ

"I feel that things are looking up," said Detroiter Luis Carcamon.

All Detroit precincts have reported, but absentee ballots haven't reported. Unofficial election results show Sheffield won nearly 80 percent of the vote, but like City Clerk Janice Winfrey predicted, only about 20 percent of voters came out to cast a ballot. We talked with over 10 Detroiters throughout the night, with only thre confirming they voted.

"Unfortunately I never got out to it. It kind of hit me a bit when the election was going on. I was like 'I should have gone out there,' but I didn’t," Carcamon said.

Residents all said they hope to see Mary keep downtown developments going, and show that tender, love and care to the neighborhoods.

"The City’s been going great," Carcamon said. "The past 15 years so hopefully we can keep that trend. The communities. Where we live. Get the communities back right. Get the houses back right, that's what I'm hoping."

Sheffield will be sworn into office on Jan. 1.

