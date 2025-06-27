US Customs, first responders closely monitor Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — During Jobbie Nooner, law enforcement, firefighters and medical personnel set up a command post on Harsens Island at a boat dock.

Hundreds of boats were out on Lake St. Clair for the 51st annual event around Gull Island. The U.S. Coast Guard was among several agencies patrolling.

"Our role here is just for the safety of the boating public. We do not condone or sanction this event, but we do know that it happens and we want to make sure that people are safe," Coast Guard Lt. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia told 7 News Detroit.

He said the incidents they respond to widely range.

"Throughout the day, we will respond to heat exposure, ya know, people drinking throughout the day. They may fall into the water or possibly injure themselves," Rodriguez Garcia explained.

Chief John Morris of U.S. Customs Border and Protection told 7 News Detroit his agents are monitoring the event for anyone who intends to break the law.

"Anytime there's a large event, and this can be anywhere in the country, whether it's Jobbie Nooner here, it could be any kind of festival with large gatherings along the border, they can and regularly are exploited," he explained.

He said people will use their boat to cross the border into the country illegally or will even try to smuggle other people and goods into the U.S.

"We're encouraging everybody, whether you've got friends coming over or you just like to come over from the Canadian side, just please ensure you're following U.S. law and regulation and come and have a good time," Morris explained.

He said boaters can declare their intention to enter the U.S. by using the CBP Roam app.

