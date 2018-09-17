US reps from Michigan introduce bipartisan bill dealing with PFAS contamination

The bill would facilitate testing, monitoring, removal and remediation when the chemicals are detected in the water or soil. It would also require federal agencies to come up with a plan of action with affected states.
“We need an all-hands-on deck response to the growing PFAS contamination in Michigan. PFAS is a man-made chemical, and it will require a man-made solution from all of us working together," Dingell said in a release.
"We need a robust response to protect the wellbeing of our citizens, and our bipartisan bill will help increase coordination between federal and state authorities to cleanup and prevent exposure to these contaminants," Walberg added.
A study from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in July showed five stormwater drainage outfalls around the Macomb County base tested positive in February for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.