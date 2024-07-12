Utica High School graduate representing Team USA in 2024 Olympics

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2013 Utica High School graduate Freddie Crittenden III was once the best hurdler in the state of Michigan. Now, he’s one of the best in the country and perhaps the world, representing Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Twenty-nine-year-old Crittenden was born and raised in St. Louis. His mother Cassandra Crittenden says ever since he was a little boy, he ran.

WXYZ Cassandra Crittenden says she will be screaming at the top of her lungs as she cheers on her son, Freddie Crittenden III, at the Paris Olympic Games

“He wanted to run and be chased and like I said if he missed the school bus, he would run to the next bus stop and catch it," Cassandra Crittenden said with a smile. “He was born to run. I know that for certain.”

Cassandra Crittenden had to move her eight children, including Freddie, from St. Louis to Michigan when Freddie was finishing up high school. He attended Utica High School his junior and senior years where he shined.

Freddie Crittenden III Freddie Crittenden III competing at Utica High School

“He ended up being as a junior, third in the state and as a senior, he was state champion. So yes, he turned out to be pretty fast," his former track and field coach at Utica High School Megan Berry said.

WXYZ

Plagued with injuries after graduating from Syracuse University, he never had the opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games. But last month, his time finally came and he qualified in the 110 meter hurdles for Team USA.

"To be honest, I still really feel like it hasn't quite hit me... it's really just been a dream," Freddie Crittenden said. "I'm excited to go there and represent for sure."

WXYZ

Freddie now lives and trains in Phoenix with his wife who is pregnant. However, he says his time at Utica helped shaped him to be the athlete he is today. In his time there, he made All American, broke records and brought the school a state championship.

"That's really where things started to blossom, working with coach Roger and coach Berry. I really became a national caliber athlete, kind of started blowing up," Freddie Crittenden said.

Freddie Crittenden III

Freddie Crittenden's No. 1 fan is his mother, who is heading to Paris to watch him compete.

"I will definitely be screaming and shouting, waving my flag on behalf of him," she said.

WXYZ Freddie Crittenden III plaque hanging on the walls of Utica High School

Meanwhile, his former coach says she's be watching from home, glued to the television and hoping he brings home the gold.

“I’m so excited — I can’t. It’s going to be crazy. I’m just counting the days to see him race," Berry said. "We have to have a parade or something for Freddie 'cause he’s such a wonderful person. This couldn’t be happening to a better individual.”

Freddie Crittenden III Freddie Crittenden III

Freddie flies out with Team USA for Paris on July 25. His first race is Aug. 4. You can help his seven siblings and other family members watch his race in Paris by donating to their fundraiser.