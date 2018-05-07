Pistons fire head coach and president Stan Van Gundy

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Stan Van Gundy’s time with the Pistons is over.

Pistons owner Tom Gores fired Van Gundy after four seasons as the head coach and president.

“We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level,” said Gores.

“This was a very difficult decision and we did not come to it lightly," Gores said.

The Pistons made the playoffs once in Van Gundy's four-year tenure with the team. He had one year and $7 million left on his contract. Gores made it clear in his statement: Van Gundy wanted to return.



“Over the past two seasons our team has not progressed, and we decided that a change is necessary to regain our momentum," Gores added.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of the Pistons and Van Gundy split.

Van Gundy had been meeting with Gores for periods of time over the last three weeks.

Just last week, ESPN reported Gores wanted Van Gundy to return, but that Gores wanted Van Gundy to make changes to his front office.

The Pistons missed the playoffs for the second straight season this year.