HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President JD Vance landed in Livingston County to rally the republican base for the final stretch ahead of Election Day.

With exactly one week to go, the national battle for control of Congress and statehouses is running straight through Michigan.

Inside an aviation hangar at the Livingston County Airport, hundreds of enthusiastic supporters gathered as the vice president urged voters to deliver key victories for top republicans on the Michigan ballot.

Watch Darren's report in the video player below:

Vance rallies GOP supporters in Livingston County as Election Day Nears

“I believe that the state of Michigan refuses to turn over its senate seat to a man who would tear down this state and tear down this country," Vance said.

The crowd resonated strongly with the vice president's message, which centered on denouncing what he called "democratic socialism" and criticized what he characterized as weak immigration enforcement.

Voter Judi Winter told 7 News Detroit, “Protect our borders.”

That’s one of the issues former congressman Mike Rogers has framed his campaign around. The republican nominee for U.S. Senate is aiming to flip the seat red.

Rogers said, “When republicans win, when I win, we’re gonna get our kids reading, we’re gonna get jobs back. We’re gonna get kids buying homes earlier.”

Gubernatorial nominee John James also joined the top-of-the-ticket lineup. The congressman made his final push to unseat democrats in Lansing.

James asked, "Do you want eight years of Jocelyn Benson? Do you want eight years of pain and suffering? Do you want years of more expensive electricity. More expensive healthcare and people trying to indoctrinate your children?"

The crowd yelled, 'No', to each question.

James replied, "I don’t either.”

For voters who traveled to and through Livingston County, seeing the unified party lineup on stage just days before election day made a strong impression.

Voter Ron Winter told 7 News Detroit, “The really good ones come back to American values and that’s what this group is all about.”

Outside the airport, Vance's visit brought out political opposition. Tom Moran made his frustration clear for those entering the airport by holding a sign.

“It seems like Trump’s gotten really erratic, and he’s not focusing on the things that matter to us. In fact, he’s making things worse. Everything is unaffordable — gas, food. So, we need to put a check on him. I’m afraid if we elect mike Rogers, he’s going to be a ‘yes man’. I want someone who’s going to think for himself and look out for us,” Moran said.

Following the rally, the Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel released the following statement:

“Today, JD Vance came back to Michigan to brag about the very policies that have driven up costs and left Michigan families worse off. Mike Rogers, John James, Tom Barrett, and Michigan Republicans have fully enabled and endorsed Trump and Vance’s corrupt, cost-raising agenda—from reckless tariffs and the Iran war to devastating healthcare cuts that funded billionaire tax breaks.

“Michiganders are fed up with the higher costs and rampant corruption fueled by this administration, and a week from now, they will reject Trump and the Michigan Republicans who enabled him at the ballot box.”