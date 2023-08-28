Vandals leave hate messages and symbols, mostly anti-LGBTQ+, in high school parking lot

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Honestly, it's just god-awful that someone would do that, especially in front of a school," said Brandon D'Angelo, a student at FlexTech High School in Genoa Township, where a vandal, or vandals, left messages of hate, mostly anti-LGBTQ+.

Teachers and other staff were first to find the messages that were spray-painted on the ground repetitively all around the parking lot.

"Absolutely disgusting. Disappointing, actually. And I hate to say it, but it's rampant in this county," one parent said. "You see they put all lives matter. They're very against Black Lives Matter out here. They drew swastikas in there. There's no place for that."

Some kind of burned debris was also found.

"We do have security footage and we will be sharing that with Livingston County Sheriff's Department," said Principal Steve Hope, who added that there has not been any incident leading up to this.

"We'd like to know why," Hope continued. "Why would you do this on the first day? What's in your mind? What's in your heart?"

7 Action News was first told of the vandalism by a delivery driver who was dropping off office supplies and couldn't believe what he was seeing, especially in the parking lot of a school.

"It's wrong," the delivery driver said. "First off, it's contradictory to me because it says all lives matter, ALM on there, but then it says all this hate about gay people."

As part of their investigation, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office is checking surveillance cameras in the area for any footage of suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 517-546-2440.