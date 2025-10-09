Vehicle driven into side of Cody High School on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A driver drove a vehicle into the side of a Detroit Public Schools Community District School Building early Thursday morning.

When we got to the scene, we saw a gaping hole in Door 9 of Cody High School. Police tell us a car driving on Faust Avenue drove right through the school.

You can see tire tracks in the gravel, either from the car right before the impact or from getting towed. The doors are crumbled, and you can see straight through the school.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating how this happened, but tell us that as of 6 a.m., there's no evidence of the driver being impaired. We're told the driver is an adult male who did get hurt, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We caught up with Vince while he was leaving for work. He lives on Faust, and was laying in bed just before 3 a.m. when he heard the impact of the vehicle slamming through the high school door.

WXYZ

"When I saw it I couldn’t believe it," Vince said. "I just heard the boom. Just a boom, and when I looked out the window and I seen that car inside that door. That door is steel so he had to been moving pretty fast to go through the door like that."

We did reach out to DPSCD to see if this damage will impact classes here at Cody High School, but as of 6 a.m. we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

