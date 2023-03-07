Judge's decision to grant immunity to Oxford Schools, employees gets appealed

(WXYZ) — The parents of Oxford School shooting victims are voicing their frustrations over a decision from an Oakland County Judge. Last week, it was ruled that Oxford Schools and its employees would be protected from lawsuits due to government immunity.

The judge also said that the shooter is solely responsible for the actions of that tragic day.

"Feels to them like they got screwed," attorney Ven Johnson said.

"Schools not having a legal responsibility to take care of your children when they're in their care and be responsible is a very scary thing," an Oxford parent adds.

Many parents believe the law protecting employees needs to be changed.

"And as long as governmental immunity, the ruling stands as they are, schools don't have to make changes," Oxford Parent Lori Bourgeau said.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing a number of Oxford High School families, appealed the ruling at the Michigan Court of Appeals. He argues that there were so many points where the district themselves failed to stop the 15-year-old shooter.

"You can't have students in crisis that you identified and do nothing about it," Lori said. "At that point. I think that you've made a massive failure and governmental immunity allows them to continue making those failures statewide."

Attorney Ven Johnson is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. More Oxford parents are expected to talk.