Verlander gives thanks, bids farewell to Detroit in pre-game ceremony

Justin Verlander will take the mound one final time Saturday at Comerica Park, closing out a career that began in Detroit more than a decade ago — and a weekend of celebration that brought thousands of fans to their feet.

Friday night's pregame ceremony drew a standing-room-only crowd, even with the Tigers already eliminated from playoff contention. Fans packed the ballpark to honor Verlander and watch highlights of his career play out on the jumbotron — this time Verlander's wife Kate Upton and their 2 children were on the field watching alongside him.

"Very much looking forward to it, it's been a very emotional day or two for me," Verlander said.

Verlander reflected on the moments that defined his time in a Tigers uniform, from no-hitters to deep playoff runs.

"My first no hitter is something I look back at, at home… having Pudge run up jumping up and down, Magglio catching it in the outfield… the second one with Alex, much different place in my career, much more solidified. I felt like I was supposed to do it… A bunch of the playoff games, especially Oakland, those stick out to me," Verlander said.

Those memories also include a season winning both the Cy Young and AL MVP awards, and two trips to the World Series.

Fans who packed Comerica Park Friday said the moment carried deep meaning for the city.

"His beautiful family is on the field, I couldn't help it, I did shed a tear," Tigers fan Frank Woodman of Hamtramck said.

"He provided Detroit with some of the most amazing baseball games of all time as a pitcher, and he's going in the Hall of Fame," Woodman said.

"Just the very special things he's done in his career for the Tigers, the fact he's coming back to be a Tiger," Jonathan Gushen from Spring Lake said.

"It's so amazing he was such an amazing player he made a great impact for our city and our team, and it's just a great honor to be here for someone who deserves it," Patrice Wilson of Detroit said.

Verlander said the bond with Detroit never faded, even during the years he spent pitching elsewhere.

"The Detroit fans were always so supportive of my career post Detroit… I always spoke highly of Detroit even when I wasn't here. We went through a lot together and that doesn't go away," Verlander said.

Woodman summed up the feelings of many in the crowd with a simple message.

"Thank you, Verlander, from the bottom of my Detroit heart, love you," Woodman said.

First pitch for Verlander's final start is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Saturday. Comerica Park is again expected to be standing room only.

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