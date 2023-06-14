'Very frustrating:' Family pleading for answers 4 months after podcaster killed in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of 37-year-old Antoine Munlin is calling on the public for answers about his unsolved murder.

It happened back in February on Gruebner Avenue near Eastwood Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Police say there have been no updates in the case, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,500 reward.

“This has just really devastated us,” Antoine's mother Jacqueline Munlin said.

Jacqueline Munlin has not given up on finding her son’s killer. Back in March, she spoke during a Crime Stoppers press conference announcing the $6,500 reward for information.

Fast forward to June, the reward is still unclaimed and the case still unsolved.

“It’s very, very, very frustrating, and it’s hard," Jacqueline Munlin said. "It's very stressful.”

The 37-year-old, also known as "NBA Big Ant," was a music producer and a podcaster living in his east side Detroit home. After his family hadn’t heard from him, his sister stopped by on Feb. 15 and found him shot to death inside.

“When she went to turn the corner and go down to the basement, that’s when she found her brother,” Jacqueline Munlin said.

So far, that’s all the information police are releasing on the case and all the information the family has been given.

“I don't get any real answers,” Jacqueline Munlin said. “I just miss him so much. I miss him so much. It’s like a part of me is not even here anymore.”

Jacqueline Munlin described her son as the life of the party and inspirational to others with a great sense of humor. He leaves behind two siblings and five children ages 5 to 16. He also leaves behind a grieving mother, who is not giving up.

"I don't have any other choice but to speak out and speak up for my son, so I have to be his voice to keep his name out there,” Jacqueline Munlin said. "I know I have a long fight ahead of me to find justice for him and make sure the people who did this to him are held responsible.”

The family is asking anyone with any leads or information to contact Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.