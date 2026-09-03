CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Strong overnight winds left behind a trail of damage across parts of Center Line Thursday morning, bringing down trees, knocking out power and creating chaos for neighbors.

See the full story in the video below

'Very stressful': Storms bring downed trees, power outages, damage across Center Line

"First it started off with a bang, and then I looked outside, it was like the sky was filled with like clouds and lightning and thunder," said neighbor Wayne Mallett. "It was very aggressive, something I never seen before."

At the corner of Sylvan and Central, a tree fell onto a house. The aftermath left roads partially obstructed as crews worked to clear debris.

Utility crews had a busy morning, as they worked near power lines damaged by falling trees and limbs.

Neighbor Syed Ali had his car windows broken, smashed in by a fallen tree limb.

"I woke up because all my family woke up, and kids are you know screaming because of no power and dark," Ali said.

On Burg, a large tree had been uprooted, and it's branches came down on nearby power lines.

A resident who lives nearby said she woke up to the sound of strong winds around 3 a.m. and discovered her home had lost power.

“I know it's supposed to be like almost 90 degrees today. A lot of people are on oxygen; they require, you know, they have to have AC with health conditions," Sarra Brooklier said. "So, it's very, very stressful."

Not far from the fallen tree, a power pole had been snapped in half and crashed onto a fence.

DTE crews remained in the area throughout the morning, working to address power line damage and clear debris left behind by the storm.

