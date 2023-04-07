Veterans line highway as body of Michigan soldier killed in Colorado returns home

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan soldier stationed in Colorado was the victim in a deadly shooting on March 26. On Thursday, his body was returned to Michigan where family and countless veterans were waiting to pay their respects.

The police escort began at Detroit metro airport, continuing all the way to West Branch. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office closed an overpass along I-75 so family and friends could welcome their hero home.

The Southwest Airlines flight carrying the casket of 23-year-old Braden Peltier landed at Detroit metro airport at around 7 p.m. Family was there on the tarmac as they placed his body into a hearse and began the two and half hour drive home.

Outside the busy airport, there was silence as veterans stood with American flags at the exit of the tarmac. There was show of support from strangers to the family of the fallen soldier.

Veteran Tony Jurich with Bikes and Battle Buddies was the lead rider in the escort.

“It's something that we like to do for a brother or sister that’s fallen, no matter what it was,” Jurich said. "What we’re here to do is escort them from the Sheridan to 96 and 8 Mile with the help of the Romulus Police Department. And after that, they will be taken over by the State Police and the State Police will be taking them the rest of the way.”

According to his obituary, Peltier was an active duty specialist and artillery soldier with the U.S. Army based in Fort Carson, Colorado, who leaves behind a wife and young son. According to Colorado Springs police, he was killed in an early morning shooting on March 26 about 10 miles from the base.

“He’s never going to ever see this. He’s never going to hold his child again,” said Anne Rudisill, an Air Force veteran and founder of Downriver for Veterans who also has a son who served one tour in Afghanistan and three in Iraq. “There's no words. There's nothing anybody can say. It’s just a pain that never goes away.”

Rudisill and her group are one of many groups to line the overpass on I-94. Veterans from Afghanistan, Vietnam and even one from World War II were showing their support to the family of a perfect stranger passing on the road below.

“We're veterans trying to give back. It’s all we’re doing,” said Jason Blanton, an Army Veteran with the group U.S. Warriors. “We had to be here for our fallen brother.”

Many of these veterans came out after seeing Peltier’s story on Facebook. More are expected to be lining the highways on his trip to West Branch, a show of support for his family and a homecoming for a hero.

“To show them love and honor and know they’re in a our thoughts and prayers," Blanton said.

"He has brothers and sisters here, and his legacy will live on,” Jurich said.

Colorado Springs police are still searching for the suspect in this shooting and the local Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. If you have information about this homicide, call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log on to crimestop.net and complete the information form.