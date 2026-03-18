Vice President JD Vance set to speak in Auburn Hills this afternoon

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President JD Vance is visiting Michigan this afternoon, the White House announced earlier this week.

The White House said Vance will be visiting a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills. Vance is expected to speak this afternoon, but the exact timing of his speech has not been made available to the public.

We will stream Vance's speech in full on our website and on our social media platforms. You can watch the speech on our site by clicking the link below.

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Related: Vance's full speech from Howell in September 2025