Vice President JD Vance urges support for Republican candidates during Monroe rally

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President JD Vance campaigned in Monroe on Thursday, encouraging support for Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections and highlighting what he called one of the nation’s most important races of 2026.

A crowd gathered at the Level Up Training Complex in Monroe to hear Vance speak as part of a broader Republican push to engage voters in Monroe County, a region often viewed as a political bellwether in Michigan.

During his remarks, Vance urged voters to support Republican candidates, including John James and Mike Rogers, while criticizing Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Vice President Vance urges support for Republican candidates during Monroe rally

“Ladies and gentlemen in Michigan, we have one of the most important races, maybe the single most important race of the 2026 midterms,” Vance said. “November the third marks a point in which you all get out and hopefully elect Republicans all across this state and all across the country.”

Vance also praised Michigan’s contributions to the nation, pointing to the state’s automotive industry and Motown’s musical legacy.

The vice president later referenced the attack at Temple Israel in March, saying it underscored ongoing concerns about safety and security.

Not everyone welcomed the vice president’s visit.

Monroe resident Cole Beehn, who opposed the rally, voiced his frustration with the administration.

“I think he’s ridiculous, I think this administration is full of hate, I think it’s anti-American the way they are conducting themselves,” Beehn said. “I don’t want him here.”

In addition to Vance, speakers at the Monroe rally included Michigan Republican Party Chair Jim Runestad, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall and Dr. Mehmet Oz.